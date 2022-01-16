Editorial: Iowa Senate Republicans move against openness in government

When the Iowa Capitol was built in the late 1800s, working space was provided at the front of the House and Senate chambers for reporters, the director of the Iowa Freedom of Information Council noted last week — after Senate Republicans evicted reporters from the chamber.

Instead, reporters now are relegated to a public gallery, clearly limiting access to lawmakers.

The change accompanied a bizarre attack on media and teachers from Iowa Senate President Jake Chapman.

He launched the session with these remarks: “It has become increasingly evident that we live in a world in which many, including our media, wish to confuse, misguide and deceive us, calling good evil and evil good. One doesn’t have to look far to see the sinister agenda occurring right before our eyes. The attack on our children is no longer hidden. Those who wish to normalize sexually deviant behavior against our children, including pedophilia and incest, are pushing this movement more than ever before. … some teachers are disguising sexually obscene material as desired subject matter and profess it has artistic and literary value.”

We would submit, Sen. Chapman, that the “sinister agenda occurring right before our eyes” is not some Qanon conspiracy fantasy, but an assault on Iowans’ right to fully understand the making of laws that affect their lives every day. What are you afraid of?