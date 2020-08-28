Editorial: It only makes sense for Omaha police to move away from mass arrests

Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer, amid Black Lives Matter rallies early this summer, was consistently supportive of the right to protest peacefully. Despite some demonstrators turning to rioting on May 31, Schmaderer told The World-Herald’s Henry Cordes that he knew police also could have handled some things better. He vowed to conduct a thorough review — which we still await — and make appropriate changes.
It seemed inconsistent, then, that at the end of a peaceful protest July 25, police arrested 120 people en masse, kettling marchers on the Farnam Street bridge over Interstate 480. At least one was roughed up, after riding his bike toward officers.
Police chose to book everyone at the county jail, which led to a real mess complicated by a computer glitch. Some demonstrators, charged with nothing more than obstructing a public passage, were held for 24 hours at the jail, which was struggling with a COVID-19 outbreak. Ultimately, the city attorney decided to pursue charges against only 30 people, mostly on misdemeanors.
So it is wise that Schmaderer has established a policy moving away from mass arrests. Officers now must “tell exactly what that person did that violated the law” to make an arrest, Mayor Jean Stothert said.
The July 25 protesters did not have a permit and did clog streets. Police followed marchers for 47 minutes, periodically warning that their assembly was unlawful, as they walked from Turner Park to the Old Market and back — and then arrested everyone. Police said they heard that some protesters would return downtown, and officers understandably wanted to avoid a repeat of the violence of May 31.
But we don’t arrest people in America for possible intentions, and police, who have an amazingly difficult job, must avoid making tense situations worse. The new policy will help with that.
Best practices for policing protests today call for uniformed officers to work with protesters, helping them peacefully exercise their First Amendment rights while also protecting public safety. If trouble starts, the idea is for enforcement to sharply focus on lawbreakers, not the entire crowd.
This can work. Protesters haven’t all been perfect this summer, but have regularly called out agitators while most have focused on their message. The city is showing willingness to respect peaceful protests and make adjustments.
We must deal with this; the country hardly is done reckoning with its racial inequities. It’s encouraging that demonstrations went off peacefully this week at 72nd and Dodge and in the Old Market over the Kenosha police shooting of Jacob Blake.
We appreciate efforts by demonstrators and authorities in Omaha. We also eagerly await Schmaderer’s report, promised in June, on his examination of law enforcement conduct during the earlier protests. Transparency and accountability are critical to credibility.
