Editorial: It only makes sense for Omaha police to move away from mass arrests

Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer, amid Black Lives Matter rallies early this summer, was consistently supportive of the right to protest peacefully. Despite some demonstrators turning to rioting on May 31, Schmaderer told The World-Herald’s Henry Cordes that he knew police also could have handled some things better. He vowed to conduct a thorough review — which we still await — and make appropriate changes.

It seemed inconsistent, then, that at the end of a peaceful protest July 25, police arrested 120 people en masse, kettling marchers on the Farnam Street bridge over Interstate 480. At least one was roughed up, after riding his bike toward officers.

Police chose to book everyone at the county jail, which led to a real mess complicated by a computer glitch. Some demonstrators, charged with nothing more than obstructing a public passage, were held for 24 hours at the jail, which was struggling with a COVID-19 outbreak. Ultimately, the city attorney decided to pursue charges against only 30 people, mostly on misdemeanors.

So it is wise that Schmaderer has established a policy moving away from mass arrests. Officers now must “tell exactly what that person did that violated the law” to make an arrest, Mayor Jean Stothert said.