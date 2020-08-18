Editorial: It'll take time, planning and cooperation to turn hemp into cash crop in Nebraska

Industrial hemp offers major long-term opportunities for Nebraska, not only for growing the crop but also for converting it into a wide range of materials. Hemp can produce four times the profit of corn, one expert has told The World-Herald’s Paul Hammel.

That said, Nebraska producers must tackle a wide array of complications before the state can begin to produce industrial hemp on a significant scale with needed efficiency.

At this early stage, there’s too little reliable cultivation data on hemp. It will take time for Nebraska producers to gain that practical understanding in regard to seeds and herbicides. “Access to adequate quantities of viable seed was a challenge for many pilot programs” nationwide, according to a recent report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

In addition, producers also must build business relations and pursue specializations where possible. The University of Nebraska-Lincoln has a key role to play in providing technical expertise and research support.