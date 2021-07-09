Editorial: It's important to understand the positives and negatives from our history

Our country must promote educational opportunity across the full breadth of our population. Denying children an education because of their skin color is profoundly unjust.

Everyone in 2021 can agree on that. That’s why it’s appropriate to know about Martha Reno and school conditions in her time. Such historical understanding informs us about important national values and strengthens present-day resolve to safeguard them.

Here is another example from Schwalm’s studies. Following the Civil War, one of the most influential social organizations in the Midwest was the Grand Army of the Republic, the fraternal organization for Union veterans. The GAR repeatedly figures prominently in descriptions of Iowa and Nebraska history in the late 1800s. Yet, in the 1890s, Schwalm writes, black veterans living in Newton, Iowa, were denied membership when they tried to join the local GAR post.

That was a disgrace. Those soldiers had faced enormous danger in the defense of freedom. Our military should extend respect and opportunity to Americans of all backgrounds. That applies to veterans organizations, too. Everyone in 2021 can agree on that. And so we can agree on the importance of understanding this part of our history.