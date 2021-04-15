Editorial: It's right for UNO to have its own chancellor

Baxter Arena/Scott campus. Baxter Arena has come into its own as a popular, well-operated civic amenity, and UNO has used a strategic approach in developing the Scott Campus as the university continues to increase its number of on-campus students.

One of UNO’s central challenges is to boost its retention and graduation rates. If Li is selected as chancellor, this could well be an area where her expertise can help, given her positive record at Florida International University in helping achieve improved student outcomes. Li would be the first woman of color to serve as UNO chancellor and the first Asian American in the history of the NU system to hold an executive leadership role, providing an illustration of NU’s focus on strengthening student diversity. This would also help as UNO works to improve on another key need: boosting the diversity of its faculty.