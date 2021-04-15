Editorial: It's right for UNO to have its own chancellor

The University of Nebraska at Omaha is preparing to welcome a new chancellor. The NU Board of Regents has chosen Joanne Li, the dean and a professor of finance at the College of Business at Florida International University in Miami, as the priority candidate for the post. If selected to fill the position, she will arrive at UNO at a time of significant accomplishment for the university, but also challenges.
As chancellor, Li will find that UNO has made sound strategic choices on several scores:
Academic priorities. UNO has made some well-chosen academic priorities, including biomechanics and large-scale data analysis. The biomechanics program has blossomed into a nationally regarded program, earning major federal grants and housed in an expanded, world-class facility. Biomechanics faculty have collaborated extensively with the University of Nebraska Medical Center on technology applications, and the biomechanics program provided a template for working with a local startup, by commercializing UNO’s concussion-detection technology. This past year, UNO took a major step forward as the lead university in a large multi-institution project involving counterterrorism studies, with a $36.5 million federal grant, the largest UNO has yet received.
Community engagement. The university declared it would strengthen connections with Omaha as a priority several years ago and has followed up with a series of efforts.
Baxter Arena/Scott campus. Baxter Arena has come into its own as a popular, well-operated civic amenity, and UNO has used a strategic approach in developing the Scott Campus as the university continues to increase its number of on-campus students.
Diversity. UNO has devoted much energy to extend outreach to minority and low-income populations. The university has worked closely with Metropolitan Community College, for example, to achieve a smooth credit transfer process.
Kiewit Institute. UNO is cooperating well with UNL’s engineering school at the Peter Kiewit Center in Omaha, which focuses on training students in advanced technology fields.
One of UNO’s central challenges is to boost its retention and graduation rates. If Li is selected as chancellor, this could well be an area where her expertise can help, given her positive record at Florida International University in helping achieve improved student outcomes. Li would be the first woman of color to serve as UNO chancellor and the first Asian American in the history of the NU system to hold an executive leadership role, providing an illustration of NU’s focus on strengthening student diversity. This would also help as UNO works to improve on another key need: boosting the diversity of its faculty.
Another challenge for UNO is soundly managing its complex financial operations. Li’s background as a business professor and academic dean can help on that score.
Since 2017, UNO and UNMC have had a joint chancellor, Dr. Jeffrey Gold. Gold has demonstrated great vision and capability as an NU leader, which is why NU President Ted Carter has elevated him to a key strategic position for NU as a whole while Gold remains as UNMC chancellor. It’s a right decision, though, for UNO to have its own chancellor. UNO is a complex institution with a major impact on Omaha.
Having a CEO focusing only on UNO’s strategic needs will best serve the university. The new chancellor will have a vital opportunity to make positive long-term differences not only for UNO but also for Omaha as a whole.
