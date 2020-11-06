Editorial: It's time to double down on virus safety as we near holiday gatherings

“Early in the pandemic,” the doctors said in a statement, “Nebraska took sensible and strong actions to mitigate COVID-19 spread, and we reaped the results of those actions by having one of the lowest fatality rates of any state. We built a solid structure of community protection, but like the game of Jenga, we steadily have removed block after block of that tower: lifting limitations of occupancy inside restaurants, opening bars, allowing large gatherings and opening schools at full student density. As the structure weakens, our case counts accelerate. Now, some communities are considering rolling back the use of face masks. Remove that block, and the entire structure may collapse.”

Everyone is tired of all this. The pandemic is a grinding irritant that has stolen so much joy, from travel to events to simple human contact.

“But we are hearing too many COVID patient stories that start with, ‘I went to a party’ or ‘I visited extended family, but everyone seemed well,’ ” the doctors said. “You’ve seen it on your Facebook feeds — a dozen friends eating dinner in a small indoor space with no masks in sight. This is the perfect environment for COVID-19 to continue to spread, which threatens the lives of our most vulnerable neighbors and family members. We can’t let down our guard.”