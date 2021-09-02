Editorial: James Martin Davis helped readers understand wartime camaraderie and courage

James Martin Davis knew combat. He knew, from his deep experience in Vietnam in the late ’60s, about the hardship, the camaraderie, the courage.

For four decades, Davis wrote about those experiences in an annual Memorial Day essay for The World-Herald. His writings stirred some of the strongest emotions — and appreciative responses — from readers of anything that has appeared in our opinion pages.

Readers responded so strongly because of the lessons Davis pointed to from military service. He didn’t describe scenes of war in a sensationalized way. He pulled the reader intensely into the immediacy of the battlefield experience, yes. But he did so not to romanticize the tumult and danger but, instead, to point to a deeper meaning — to explain the nature of wartime brotherhood, dedication and heroism.

He wrote often of fallen comrades. His compelling prose helped readers gain a sense of those long-ago comrades as real people — and to feel the immensity of their loss.

It’s fitting, though heartbreaking, that our community says farewell to this colorful local attorney known for his Memorial Day writings at the same time Omahans show reverence to Daegan Page, the Marine corporal killed in Afghanistan by terrorists during the withdrawal.