Editorial: Joe Biden's leadership would benefit our country

Our country, buffeted by the COVID crisis, economic unsteadiness and ongoing political rancor, is in dire need of leadership. Steady, capable leadership that provides a sound moral compass and brings Americans together to meet our many national challenges.

President Donald Trump is failing that all-important test. In this year’s election, Joe Biden, the former vice president and U.S. senator, provides the sounder choice for moving the country forward — together.

Biden’s critics argue that he offers little to our country. But they sidestep the enormous value of his background: Biden has witnessed and participated in Washington’s national policy debates for decades, and that experience has informed him deeply about our country, its principles and the best ways to achieve national progress.

Biden has seen statesmen and stateswomen achieve great accomplishments in the Senate, and he has seen layabouts and buffoons waste their privilege of service as senators. He has witnessed how bipartisan cooperation can bring about landmark change, and how petty political warring needlessly fritters away vital opportunities for progress.