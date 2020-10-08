Editorial: Kate Bolz's talents, judgment would serve the 1st Congressional District well

There have been times in her eight years at the State Capitol when petty partisan game-playing has broken out and threatened to toss the Legislature into chaos. At those times, Bolz has been one of the all-important adults in the room, standing up for responsible behavior and procedures.

In short, Bolz is a legislative workhorse, not a show horse. It’s no surprise that when asked how she would approach the job of congresswoman and whom she looks on as role models in the House, Bolz emphasizes the need for practical problem-solving and points to specific members who work toward bipartisan solutions to the nation’s challenges.

Residents in the 1st District have been fortunate for many years to have serious-minded, capable Nebraskans representing them in the House. Doug Bereuter earned respect in Washington during his time as the district’s congressman, and the same goes for the current incumbent, Rep. Jeff Fortenberry. We respect Fortenberry’s dedication and hard work, as we’ve stated here before. But come January, he will have served eight terms in Washington, and in the Trump years he has resorted to more of a partisan edge. When a Nebraskan as talented and level-headed as Kate Bolz is available to take up the reins and provide a new voice and new energy in service to the district, it’s a welcome opportunity to be seized.