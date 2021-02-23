Editorial: Keep the Nebraska-Mexico trade connection strong

A recent decision by Mexico’s government puts a spotlight on the importance of foreign markets to Nebraska agriculture.

Mexico has announced that starting in 2024, it will ban the importation of genetically modified corn for human consumption. The decision doesn’t directly undercut Nebraska’s ag exports to Mexico, because Nebraska’s corn sales south of the border are nearly all for livestock feed. But if Mexico were to follow up by prohibiting purchases of all GMO corn, that would be a huge blow to Nebraska agriculture.

Mexico is the No. 1 foreign buyer of Nebraska corn — some $429 million’s worth last year, up from $209 million in 2015.

As the Nebraska Farm Bureau explains, “the safety of GM food and crops is not in question in the scientific community. The current regulatory program ensures that GM food and crops are safe both on the farm field and for consumers. GM crops and foods are regulated at every stage of production from research planning through field-testing, food and environmental safety assessment, and after commercial use.”

Nebraska ag producers and government officials have done fine work over the years in building a positive relationship with Mexico in regard to trade. Our state must draw on that positive connection, backed up by U.S. diplomatic support, to keep the Nebraska-Mexico trade relationship strong and sustainable.

