Editorial: Keep the vitriol of national politics out of local school board elections

The Westside Community Schools have long been known as a strong Omaha-area school district whose residents offer admirable support for public education.
Westside’s board has a longstanding reputation for community-minded, drama-free, stable leadership. Some other school boards have been marked by sharp divisions, even taking dozens of ballots to merely agree on a board president, but Westside usually resolves any differences without acrimony.
Similarly, the Westside community has done well with potentially controversial issues. In a string of special elections in the past few decades, for example, Westside voters have approved higher property taxes than would be allowed under the state’s property tax levy limit. Many residents voted no and some elections have been close, but they generally haven’t been harsh or partisan.
So it was a little jarring when one Westside community member in January sent a widely shared text urging residents to vote for certain candidates in the current school board contest in order to get critical race theory “out of the schools.” Westside voters on Tuesday will advance four candidates to the May election, when two winners will be chosen.
It was surprising to see national politics being injected into a local school board race. And the fallout is a reminder that we don’t need to turn every election into a culture war battle.
The two Omaha citizens who will eventually be elected to join four others on Westside’s board may never have to weigh in on the merits of critical race theory, an academic construct that has little to do with day-to-day education in K-12 schools.
They’re running for the school board to set broad policy to govern Westside’s staff and student body. To approve budgets and tax rates. To decide whether to ask voters to approve a bond issue. To select a superintendent.
Shoehorning manufactured controversies that were stirred up at the national level into the local management of school districts is unnecessary and wrong. It’s not helpful to bring to local schools the vitriol that infests national politics.
And it risks causing good people to decide “who needs this” when it comes to serving in public office.
As one Westside High senior wrote in a recent Public Pulse letter, creating partisan drama detracts from providing students with more learning resources, opportunities and technology.
“Why waste our energy focusing on one pseudo-problem instead of coming together to make our school district better?” Isaac Persky asked.
As it turns out, the controversy has contributed to a pre-election shakeup in the board election, leaving fewer choices for voters. Nine candidates had been running in mid-January when the text message urged support for four people who would “give us a chance to get the critical race theory bulls—- (white shaming) out of the schools.” Five candidates have since withdrawn from the race, including all four who were named in the text message.
Some of the former candidates said the text message was irrelevant to their decision to drop out, but at least one indicated it was a factor.
“It would be irresponsible of me to continue a campaign that hasn’t even started yet if it’s going to create a divide in this community,” said one who was named in the text message but said he knew nothing about its origin.
Another candidate who dropped out said: “I realized the level of politics involved in a school board election, and it is not how I want to spend my time and talents.”
The man who sent the text message has since apologized, saying he was speaking for himself and not the candidates he was backing.
Tonight, Westside voters will attend a district caucus to cast their ballots. The format echoes the democracy of a New England town hall meeting and encourages the idea that community members are coming together to run their schools.
These days, we could use fewer partisan fights and more coming together.
