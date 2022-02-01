Editorial: Keep the vitriol of national politics out of local school board elections

“Why waste our energy focusing on one pseudo-problem instead of coming together to make our school district better?” Isaac Persky asked.

As it turns out, the controversy has contributed to a pre-election shakeup in the board election, leaving fewer choices for voters. Nine candidates had been running in mid-January when the text message urged support for four people who would “give us a chance to get the critical race theory bulls—- (white shaming) out of the schools.” Five candidates have since withdrawn from the race, including all four who were named in the text message.

Some of the former candidates said the text message was irrelevant to their decision to drop out, but at least one indicated it was a factor.

“It would be irresponsible of me to continue a campaign that hasn’t even started yet if it’s going to create a divide in this community,” said one who was named in the text message but said he knew nothing about its origin.