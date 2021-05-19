Editorial: Keep young truants out of juvenile court; LB 568 offers sound alternative

It’s true that supporters and opponents of LB 568 share the same goal: doing what’s best for Nebraska children. Critics of Pansing Brooks’ bill say the current approach, mandating the court appearance, is appropriate because action by county attorneys provides a “hammer” that compels families to correct the problem. But in reality, that approach isn’t solving the problem. Experience demonstrates that a youth’s early entanglement with the court system often leads to long-term court involvement. Indeed, 70% percent of Nebraska youths who appear in juvenile court later enter the adult court system, Pansing Brooks said during floor debate. Addressing that troubling pattern and getting more youths on a positive track is best for Nebraska.

So, it makes sense to try a different approach. Pansing Brooks’ bill provides that vehicle. After all, the option to apply the county attorney’s “hammer” will remain. But LB 568 removes that option as the state’s first resort, using non-court approaches instead.

As Pansing Brooks notes, “Excessive truancy is most frequently coupled with problems going on in the home. We can better solve these problems more effectively without sending these cases through the courts.”