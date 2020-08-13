Editorial: Land banks can help Nebraska communities. Gov. Ricketts should say yes

Josh Moenning, the mayor of Norfolk, testified before the Nebraska Legislature last year about a major problem weighing on his city. Dozens of tax-delinquent properties, Moenning told lawmakers, threaten to reduce neighboring property values in Norfolk and create blighted conditions. The properties often sit for years due to significant tax liens that deter investors from buying the property. In many cases, the city ultimately must spend big amounts to demolish the structures.

Norfolk would benefit greatly, he said, if the city could return those structures to the marketplace, maintaining property values and avoiding blight.

Norfolk stands out for its dynamic economy and forward-looking civic culture, but the city lacks an important tool available in Omaha to address the problem: a tax-exempt political subdivision known as a land bank, which acquires vacant and tax-delinquent properties in order to get them back on the market.

The Omaha Municipal Land Bank came into existence in 2014 after city officials and business leaders here urged the Legislature to allow its creation, citing land banks’ success in other states. At the time, Omaha had more than 3,000 sites as “unfit and unsafe,” with more than 700 houses on the demolition list.