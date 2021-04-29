Editorial: Landfill scamming revelation is a huge failure by Douglas County

When Waste Management, which handles garbage pickup in unincorporated Douglas County, conducted an internal investigation, it found that over 12 weeks, five employees lowered one company’s dump fees 336 times. That would equate to about $350,000 over three years.

This major revenue loss — which, again, apparently is impossible to accurately access — deprived major funds to not only the landfill property owner and the trash contractor but also to the county government and the state. Hardworking county taxpayers will hardly be pleased at how this alleged scamming siphoned off revenues that could have supported the county budget.

In the wake of this alarming situation, Douglas County officials must take action. The County Board needs answers from Kent Holmes, supervisor of Douglas County Environmental Services, on why oversight was so lax for so long. The county must adopt new procedures and monitoring protocols to ensure responsible conduct. The Legislature should consider taking a look at the state law on felony theft, since the statute of limitations currently is limited to three years.

It’s rare for Douglas County government to have a scandal of this financial magnitude and scale of embarrassment. That’s all the more reason for the county governmentto demonstrate now that it’s taking action on needed fronts — to provide answers, hold people accountable, tighten procedures and rebuild the damage to the public trust.

Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.