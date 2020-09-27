Editorial: Laurie Smith Camp leaves an admirable legacy as a jurist and mentor

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The law is an immensely important bulwark for our society. It enables justice, safeguards freedom and restrains excessive government action. Federal judges, tasked with interpreting constitutional principles have highly challenging responsibilities. Those judges must sort through complex legal considerations and ponder often delicate and controversial public issues. In translating abstract principles into practical decisions, they must be mindful of how their rulings can have enormous effects on the lives of individuals and the future of businesses and institutions.

Through her years of service on the federal bench, Senior U.S. District Judge Laurie Smith Camp was widely regarded for handling those responsibilities with professionalism and dedication. She achieved respect across philosophical lines in Nebraska legal and political circles for her sound judgment, leadership and integrity.

The first woman appointed as U.S. district judge in the state, she was a role model and mentor. Her death last week at age 66 came as a shock to many Nebraskans who had watched her notable career, which included her appointment in 1995 as the state’s first female deputy attorney general in charge of criminal matters.