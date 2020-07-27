Editorial: Lawmakers are right; state HHS must present a plan for juvenile offender sites

Lawmakers pointed out shortcomings in that approach: The state had just made expensive repairs at Geneva. Relocating the drug treatment unit would disrupt successful programming. And HHS had acted unilaterally without consulting communities and stakeholders.

“The term partnership rings hollow,” State Sen. Steve Halloran of Hastings told colleagues during floor debate this week. HHS informed Hastings officials of the changes only at the last minute, he said.

Halloran was one of several lawmakers normally supportive of the Ricketts administration who voiced concern over the current situation.

Following floor debate, senators voted 32-3 to postpone any transfer or closing of the youth facilities until March 30, by which time the state is to submit a strategic plan.

A key aim must be strengthened rehabilitation programming — which, after all, was the central goal in 1997 when the state transferred control of the Geneva center from the state prison system to HHS. Important, too, is the assurance of adequate educational programming, which was one of the major failures at Geneva last year. The Legislature’s HHS Committee has developed sound ideas on that score, and the state Department of Education has stepped forward to help.

No one should minimize the challenges that HHS faces on this issue. But department must take a deep breath and take its time to work out a sound overall plan. And then build the needed buy-in for collaborative success.

