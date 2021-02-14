Editorial: Lawmakers must create police accountability in addressing racial concerns

But officers and some lawmakers expressed opposition to proposals from two Black Omaha senators to create public databases of officers’ past decertifications, firings, misconduct reports and violations of law.

Sens. Justin Wayne and Terrell McKinney questioned why the public can look up disciplinary actions taken against doctors, lawyers, firefighters and even tattoo artists, but can’t do the same for law enforcement officers.

“So we can do that for child care workers but not someone who can shoot and kill? How does that make sense?” Wayne asked.

It doesn’t — and this is hardly an issue of interest only to people of color, who shared dozens of stories of discrimination from officers during Judiciary Committee listening sessions in the wake of last summer’s protests.

Police officers work for all of us. We pay them to keep us safe and give them the authority to use deadly force when necessary. And all of us, including officers, have a critical, vested interest in rooting out bad cops — such as Derek Chauvin, the officer charged in Floyd’s death who had 18 complaints in his official record.