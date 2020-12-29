Editorial: Lawmakers serve the public interest when they show independent-mindedness

Bacon’s 2nd District predecessor in Congress, Brad Ashford, also was long noted for taking an independent approach to public service.

To best serve the public interest, elected officials must be free to exercise their own judgment. Hagel, in seeking reelection in 2002, aptly described that obligation for public officials: “I’ve got to do and say what I think is right. I’ll never compromise that. That doesn’t mean I’m any smarter or any better than anybody. That doesn’t mean I don’t listen to a lot of people. But in the end it’s my judgment.”

That call for such principled behavior should be heeded now by Republican members of the Nebraska Legislature currently being pressured to toss away their independent judgment in the 2021 session and be directed how to vote as part of a controlled partisan bloc. Putting lawmakers in such a straightjacket undercuts sound lawmaking because it stifles productive policy debate. It sows mistrust among lawmakers, eroding the ability to reach compromise.