Editorial: Leaders at all levels must provide public with clarity on COVID situation

Uncertainty over the vaccination situation is weighing on Americans almost as much as the COVID threat itself.

Adults understandably want their senior-age parents vaccinated, and want their own shots lined up too. The differing approaches taken by states and localities leave people confused and frustrated. So does the uncertainty over who is eligible for vaccination and who isn’t. People understandably develop anxiety over ever-changing timelines for when vaccines will be available and the virus hopefully contained.

The differing conditions in localities also contribute to the confusion. Some rural Nebraska counties, for example, have been able to vaccinate first-priority individuals and then move on to lower-tier adults. That’s good. But larger urban areas in the state, in contrast, have far to go before inoculating all first-priority adults.

Often, it seems a baffling whirlwind of insufficient information and imprecise guidance to the public. In short: There is an enormous hunger, in the Midlands and nationwide, for clarity.