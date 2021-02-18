Editorial: Leaders at all levels must provide public with clarity on COVID situation

Uncertainty over the vaccination situation is weighing on Americans almost as much as the COVID threat itself.
Adults understandably want their senior-age parents vaccinated, and want their own shots lined up too. The differing approaches taken by states and localities leave people confused and frustrated. So does the uncertainty over who is eligible for vaccination and who isn’t. People understandably develop anxiety over ever-changing timelines for when vaccines will be available and the virus hopefully contained.
The differing conditions in localities also contribute to the confusion. Some rural Nebraska counties, for example, have been able to vaccinate first-priority individuals and then move on to lower-tier adults. That’s good. But larger urban areas in the state, in contrast, have far to go before inoculating all first-priority adults.
Often, it seems a baffling whirlwind of insufficient information and imprecise guidance to the public. In short: There is an enormous hunger, in the Midlands and nationwide, for clarity.
As with so many issues, the strongest remedy is leadership — at the federal, state and local levels. Clearer explanations and clearer guidance are imperative. So is the need for clarity from the private-sector pharmaceutical companies, to help government leaders and public health officials understand the situation and explain it properly to the public. The supply-chain complications obviously are great, but that just makes the need for clearer information from the drug sector and government leaders all the more important, for the sake of public understanding.
Many officials have shown proper leadership, of course, and the professionalism of vaccination clinics in the Omaha area is earning praise.
A central need, as the vaccine supply increases, is for Nebraskans to register and make sure they are inoculated. Nebraska cannot reach the needed level of herd immunity unless a large majority of the state’s residents are vaccinated.
The Rev. Ralph Lassiter, pastor of Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church in North Omaha, is among those Nebraskans setting a needed example, urging others to sign up for vaccination. “People in leadership positions have to let people know the truth,” he told The World-Herald.
In weighing the positives from vaccination versus the possibility of side effects, Lassiter observes, ““The benefits far, far outweigh the danger.” Indeed so. Which is why it’s so important for Nebraskans to take proper steps toward vaccination. Online vaccination registration is avaiable at a state site and a Douglas County site.
No one should expect a quick turnaround in the COVID threat, but at the very least, Americans deserve full information presented clearly and effectively. Leaders in government and the drug sector must step up to the task.
