Editorial: Leaders can help avoid rancor by setting aside some issues

We recognize that several forces are driving the polarization and anger, including social media and cable “news.” Those platforms fuel and feed on division and anger. The pandemic surely exacerbates this tension. It doesn’t matter what you believe about COVID and efforts to mitigate it — we’re all weary and frustrated. Fury waits just on the other side of the door from such grinding irritation.

Some appointed and elected officials relish opening that door, helping push us to extreme positions.

It’s corrosive to civil society and to our system of governance, which relies on compromise to avoid becoming sclerotic.

Not long ago, citizens concerned or upset enough about a proposal to attend a board meeting of some sort generally comported themselves with greater restraint than some people today, who have turned some meetings into mob scenes.

While those individuals bear responsibility for their behavior, and just last week we decried attacks on school officials seeking to navigate the pandemic, our leaders — if they are to truly be leaders — must find new ways to operate in this environment.

A part of the solution lies in the issues leaders choose to tackle.