Editorial: Leahy Mall transformation offers glimpse of better times ahead

Post-COVID, Omaha has encouraging prospects for happier, healthier times for our community life. The latest information about plans for Gene Leahy Mall points the way toward that welcome relief.
The downtown site, restructured and reopened next year, will feature daily, weekly and monthly community events. It will be a true people’s park, with a range of new opportunities for small-scale social interaction and large-scale festivities. This will be a welcome transformation both of the mall and of our city’s downtown life.
The mall’s reopening on Memorial Day weekend in 2022 will be the first stage in launching a series of downtown/riverfront improvements stretching across an expanse from Gene Leahy Mall all the way to the Missouri River. We recently noted the long-term importance for Omaha in maintaining a strong urban core. This $300 million public-private revitalization project should help tremendously toward that goal.
The new Gene Leahy Mall, for example, will provide a community gathering place for yoga and kickboxing classes, storytelling times for children, book clubs, nature walks and art demonstrations. Large-scale events will include movie nights, concert series, holiday events, festivals and markets. People will be able to rent parts of the mall for family reunions, private parties and weddings.
As work is completed on other parts of the downtown/riverfront revitalization in 2023, many community opportunities will arise. “We’ll have something happening every day,” said Katie Bassett, vice president of parks for the Metropolitan Entertainment & Convention Authority, which is managing the renovations for the city.
And what a variety it will be. Cafes and play areas for children. Sculpture gardens and a skating area. Sand volleyball courts, a dog park, an amphitheater, an event plaza. A pedestrian bridge to connect a promenade area to Lewis & Clark Landing. And, not least, a top-flight science museum.
While the workers and construction equipment carry out those wide-ranging changes, Omahans have an immediate duty of their own: Getting vaccinated and taking all needed steps to put COVID back in the box.
And then let’s get ready for a celebration once the public health go-ahead finally arrives: Goodbye to the pandemic and hello to exciting community opportunities for our city.