Editorial: Leahy Mall transformation offers glimpse of better times ahead

Post-COVID, Omaha has encouraging prospects for happier, healthier times for our community life. The latest information about plans for Gene Leahy Mall points the way toward that welcome relief.

The downtown site, restructured and reopened next year, will feature daily, weekly and monthly community events. It will be a true people’s park, with a range of new opportunities for small-scale social interaction and large-scale festivities. This will be a welcome transformation both of the mall and of our city’s downtown life.

The mall’s reopening on Memorial Day weekend in 2022 will be the first stage in launching a series of downtown/riverfront improvements stretching across an expanse from Gene Leahy Mall all the way to the Missouri River. We recently noted the long-term importance for Omaha in maintaining a strong urban core. This $300 million public-private revitalization project should help tremendously toward that goal.