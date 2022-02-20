 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Editorial: Leave Omaha's appointed Library Board alone

The Omaha Public Library Board of Trustees has gained more public attention and meeting attendance in recent months because of plans to move the downtown library. Currently, the nine Library Board members are appointed by the mayor and approved by the City Council.

 ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD

It’s easy to see why people who opposed the closing and relocation of the downtown Omaha library would be unhappy with the city’s appointed library board.

The Omaha Public Library Board of Trustees voted Jan. 20 to approve two lease agreements needed for the relocation of the library. The downtown library’s public services will shift from the location at 14th and Douglas Streets to a building at 1401 Jones St.

Some people oppose the relocation, which was proposed by Mayor Jean Stothert and later backed by the City Council. So it’s natural that those opponents don’t like that the Library Board went along with the plan.

But it would be a mistake to respond to this policy disagreement by changing the nature of the Library Board, from an appointed to an elected body.

That’s what State Sen. Terrell McKinney of Omaha is proposing with Legislative Bill 1256. It would establish four-year terms for the nine-member Library Board, with one member elected from each council district and two at-large members.

Currently, the nine Library Board members are appointed by the mayor and approved by the City Council. McKinney said elected positions would give Omahans a greater voice. A hearing on McKinney’s bill was held Thursday.

We agree with McKinney that Omahans should have a voice in policy decisions. But that power already exists: Voters went to the polls in 2021 to choose their mayor and council members.

Besides being a knee-jerk response to a single policy decision, changing the rules for the Library Board would be bad for a number of reasons.

The Library Board is just one of many city boards whose members are appointed. It’s good to have citizens on those boards, providing oversight and giving Omaha city government the benefit of their wisdom and expertise. But ultimately, the boards are just part of city government — they shouldn’t be separate political entities.

The Library Board, for example, oversees the library system. But it doesn’t independently decide its share of the city budget or levy its own property taxes to raise revenue. The mayor and the city council have that responsibility — and should be the ones accountable to voters.

Also, it’s better for Omaha when the citizens who oversee the library are chosen based on the skills that Omaha’s elected leaders think they can offer, not those citizens’ willingness to become politicians. Not everyone who is willing to serve the community wants to raise money, campaign for office and, sadly, deal with the harsh and sometimes misleading attacks that so often mar political discourse.

Sometimes, it’s hard to get people to run for office, especially when they know the process can get messy. Look at what happened in the Westside Community Schools, when one community member pushed to inject a debate over critical race theory into the school board contest. Before long, five of the nine candidates dropped out — some of them specifically saying they didn’t want to be part of the partisan political wars.

Current Library Board President Mike Kennedy says potentially expensive campaigns also would price some would-be board members out of running.

Meanwhile, it’s likely that Library Board elections might rank fairly low in the serious attention they get, even from fairly informed voters. More than a few voters in every election are surprised to discover in the polling booth that they have to choose among little-known candidates for an educational service unit or Learning Community Coordinating Council district.

It’s fine to leave Omaha’s top eight elected officials — the mayor and seven council members — with the power to fill the Library Board with qualified candidates. They are the ones with the biggest responsibility for running the city, and if voters don’t like their decisions — or, for that matter, their Library Board choices — voters already have the power to do something about it.

