Editorial: Legislative session had many positives, but partisan warring raises big concerns

Lawmakers have concluded their central business for the 2021 session, with plans to return later this year to decide on the redistricting maps. The session turned out to be a productive one overall, with two huge factors making it highly unusual.

COVID protections required significant changes in operations. And senators for the first time in many years had a hefty amount of money — more than $200 million — to devote to new spending or tax cuts.

Speaker Mike Hilgers made sound decisions in managing COVID safety measures, and partner organizations provided invaluable support with virus testing and other protective measures that helped lawmakers and staff members avoid major disruptions. Changed habits — holding all-day committee hearings up front, forgoing social events for lawmakers — helped reduce the COVID risk, which overall was a plus. But those changes also meant that lawmakers had greatly reduced opportunity to get to know each other and build relationships that can have great value over time as senators seek to hone legislation and find constructive compromise and agreement.

It’s understandable that lawmakers felt almost giddy at the amount of money available for new spending and tax cuts after years of meager revenue growth. The Appropriations Committee — and above all its chairman, Sen. John Stinner — provided crucial guidance.