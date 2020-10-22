Editorial: Legislature must ensure adequate inspections of dog and cat breeders

An extensive and troubling report from the Nebraska state ombudsman on oversight of dog and cat breeders and rescue facilities demands follow-up by the Legislature.

The report, based on a 20-month investigation that included extensive interviews with a 39-year Nebraska Department of Agriculture animal inspector who came forward as a whistleblower, expresses “deep concerns about the Dept of Ag’s apparent unwillingness to zealously enforce the provisions of the Dog & Cat Inspection Act.”

While the report says that preliminary findings were given to the Agriculture Department in 2019, the department says that it was “not given a reasonable opportunity to provide factual information to the ombudsman during the investigative process” and that the Ombudsman’s Office did not follow typical procedures. For its part, the Ombudsman’s Office says it followed the law regarding a whistleblower report. Agriculture Department officials are preparing a response.

It’s incumbent on the Legislature to sort out allegations in the detailed report prepared by 24-year Ombudsman’s Office employee Carl Eskridge and determine appropriate action.