Editorial: Legislature must ensure adequate inspections of dog and cat breeders

An extensive and troubling report from the Nebraska state ombudsman on oversight of dog and cat breeders and rescue facilities demands follow-up by the Legislature.
The report, based on a 20-month investigation that included extensive interviews with a 39-year Nebraska Department of Agriculture animal inspector who came forward as a whistleblower, expresses “deep concerns about the Dept of Ag’s apparent unwillingness to zealously enforce the provisions of the Dog & Cat Inspection Act.”
While the report says that preliminary findings were given to the Agriculture Department in 2019, the department says that it was “not given a reasonable opportunity to provide factual information to the ombudsman during the investigative process” and that the Ombudsman’s Office did not follow typical procedures. For its part, the Ombudsman’s Office says it followed the law regarding a whistleblower report. Agriculture Department officials are preparing a response.
It’s incumbent on the Legislature to sort out allegations in the detailed report prepared by 24-year Ombudsman’s Office employee Carl Eskridge and determine appropriate action.
Here’s what’s at stake: First, it’s a minimal requirement of humanity that animals be treated well. As the hymn says, “All creatures great and small … the Lord God made them all.” Eskridge’s report notes significant progress in the 20 years since the law was passed but says “serious incidents of neglect, abuse and abandonment continue to occur.”
The animals covered by Nebraska’s Commercial Dog & Cat Operator Inspection Act, specifically, are meant to become important companions in our households to provide joy, comfort, even help and protection. But rogue breeding and kennel operations can lead to ill-behaved animals, illness and early death — meaning cost and heartbreak for Nebraska families.
In the report, Eskridge asserted that the Ag Department failed to adequately use administrative tools to quickly address problem breeders, was reluctant to go after unlicensed facilities and “did not fulfill its responsibility” to refer complaints to county prosecutors for possible criminal action. The investigation “suggested a culture of retaliation” against people who bring complaints against breeders. The case of a Malcolm kennel, one of several examples in the ombudsman’s report, indicates “that complainants may be harassed while favoritism is showed to certain operators.”
The Lincoln Journal Star reported that the whistleblower, Rick Herchenbach, had never been subject to disciplinary action since starting with the department in 1981, but received three such notices this year in addition to a negative performance review and being told the department intends to demote him.
Among the Legislature’s obligations arising from the investigation is to be sure that supervisors cannot successfully retaliate against legitimate, sincere whistleblowers or citizens who come forward with concerns.
The ombudsman makes nine recommendations, including for the state to contract with an outside entity to review the program. Given the Ag Department’s assertions, a neutral look seems in order.
State Sen. Steve Halloran, chairman of the Legislature’s Agriculture Committee, has asked Agriculture Director Steve Wellman for a formal response to the ombudsman’s report. That’s a first step in determining what action is needed, but this report mustn’t gather dust on a shelf.
It is too thorough and contains too many red flags to be brushed off. The Legislature must ensure that dogs and cats cared for commercially are treated well and that Nebraska cannot become a haven for shoddy breeders.
