Editorial: Legislature must maintain constraints on tax cuts, looking to the lesson from Kansas

The Legislature has pressed the brake pedal, for example, on both a reduction in the corporate income tax as well as a decrease in state taxation of Social Security benefits. Lessening the tax burden on retirees and cutting the corporate income tax, given lower rates in neighboring states, are worthwhile goals. But lawmakers must balance those aims with the need to maintain a sound revenue stream. At the insistence of Stinner and others, the Legislature has rightly adopted safeguards, scaling back the reductions and adopting a process to monitor the ongoing effects on state revenues. It’s an eminently responsible approach.

The current legislative session is atypical, in that lawmakers for the first time in years have some leeway for a significant boost in spending and tax reduction (a bit more than $200 million for the two-year budget). This budgetary windfall has left senators tipsy at the many possibilities for spending and cutting taxes.