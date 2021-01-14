Editorial: Legislature must reject the effort to stifle press coverage at the State Capitol

The Nebraska Legislature stands out from other state legislatures for the special steps it takes to best serve the public interest.
Every bill that is introduced receives a public hearing to enable Nebraskans’ involvement in the process. There are no party caucuses and no party leaders to dictate how members must vote. The Legislature regularly has a mix of Republicans and Democrats serving as committee chairs. Those steps safeguard lawmakers’ ability to decide issues for themselves and — especially important in this highly polarized age — encourage members to work across lines of party and ideology for workable solutions.
Not least, the Legislature’s rules allow the media to cover committee executive sessions — the group discussions where lawmakers decide which bills to send to the full Legislature, which to kill and what amendments to add. Allowing press coverage of this key legislative work addresses the concern by George Norris — the central figure behind the creation of a single-chamber, nonpartisan Legislature — that legislative bodies harm the public interest when they shield their activities from public view. Congress routinely provided troubling examples in that regard, said Norris, who served four decades in Washington, first in the U.S. House and then the Senate.
All of these important principles warrant stalwart defense at the Legislature. That certainly is the case this week in the wake of a proposed rules change that would bar the press from covering executive sessions.
State Sen. Dan Hughes of Venango, chairman of the Legislature’s Executive Board, said he introduced the measure because he was “burned” after some comments he made in executive session were reported in the press. Prohibiting press coverage would promote frank discussion among lawmakers, he argued.
Such arguments fall far short. Executive sessions are one of the central decision-making activities by our Legislature, and shielding those sessions from press coverage denies crucial information to the public. Many bills involve interests and values that many Nebraskans hold dear — think of legislation relating to tax policy, criminal justice, school funding, abortion and the like. Some of those bills involve intense controversy. The Legislature clearly serves the public best by opening such sessions to news coverage so Nebraskans can understand how lawmakers decided such matters.
Barring reporters, in contrast, would deny that information to the public, eroding the Legislature’s tradition of openness. Plus, such action would further stoke public cynicism about how government leaders make their decisions. The Legislature should work to promote the public’s trust, not undermine it.
As for worry that lawmakers would be “burned” by press reporting of their comments, senators should be attentive to their obligation to act and speak appropriately whether in public view or not. News reporting at the State Capitol has been conscientious.