Editorial: Legislature must reject the effort to stifle press coverage at the State Capitol

The Nebraska Legislature stands out from other state legislatures for the special steps it takes to best serve the public interest.

Every bill that is introduced receives a public hearing to enable Nebraskans’ involvement in the process. There are no party caucuses and no party leaders to dictate how members must vote. The Legislature regularly has a mix of Republicans and Democrats serving as committee chairs. Those steps safeguard lawmakers’ ability to decide issues for themselves and — especially important in this highly polarized age — encourage members to work across lines of party and ideology for workable solutions.

Not least, the Legislature’s rules allow the media to cover committee executive sessions — the group discussions where lawmakers decide which bills to send to the full Legislature, which to kill and what amendments to add. Allowing press coverage of this key legislative work addresses the concern by George Norris — the central figure behind the creation of a single-chamber, nonpartisan Legislature — that legislative bodies harm the public interest when they shield their activities from public view. Congress routinely provided troubling examples in that regard, said Norris, who served four decades in Washington, first in the U.S. House and then the Senate.