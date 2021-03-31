Editorial: Legislature must show resolve in carrying out this needed investigation

Nebraska state senators talked the talk this week. Now they need to walk the walk.

On Monday, a wide range of lawmakers pledged that they would be conscientious in asserting the Legislature's authority to investigate problems involving executive-branch agencies and other issues.

It's imperative that senators live up to that commitment.

The issue at hand is the troubling circumstances involving the state contract with Kansas-based St. Francis Ministries for child welfare services in Douglas and Sarpy Counties.

St. Francis’ $197 million proposal in 2019 raised well-justified concern for being irresponsibly underbid at 60% below its competitor. Yet the Ricketts administration approved it. St. Francis then faced ongoing financial challenges in meeting its obligations here, culminating in the debacle this year by which it was set to run out of money for its services for vulnerable children. The state approved an emergency contract, through February 2023, for $147 million.