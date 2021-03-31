Editorial: Legislature must show resolve in carrying out this needed investigation

Nebraska state senators talked the talk this week. Now they need to walk the walk.
On Monday, a wide range of lawmakers pledged that they would be conscientious in asserting the Legislature's authority to investigate problems involving executive-branch agencies and other issues.
It's imperative that senators live up to that commitment.
The issue at hand is the troubling circumstances involving the state contract with Kansas-based St. Francis Ministries for child welfare services in Douglas and Sarpy Counties.
St. Francis’ $197 million proposal in 2019 raised well-justified concern for being irresponsibly underbid at 60% below its competitor. Yet the Ricketts administration approved it. St. Francis then faced ongoing financial challenges in meeting its obligations here, culminating in the debacle this year by which it was set to run out of money for its services for vulnerable children. The state approved an emergency contract, through February 2023, for $147 million.
Meanwhile, lawmakers have struggled in trying to get complete information from the executive branch and St. Francis about how the contract was handled. It's gotten to the point that two members of the Legislature's Health and Human Services Committee have had to file Freedom of Information requests to obtain needed information — and, to add insult to injury, the Legislature must pay fees for the data.
Creating a special investigative committee on this troubling issue is crucial, and on Monday the Legislature approved the proposal from State Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha to take that step.
An investigation is amply justified. Whistleblower revelations last year disclosed a wide range of financial irregularities and inappropriate management actions that led to the ouster of St. Francis's two top leaders. But there is a second key reason why this investigation is needed: Nebraska state government manages an enormous number of contracts each year, with a troubling history of failed projects. As we recently noted, an important set of reforms is needed to ensure due process for bidders and responsible contract management.
A focused investigation by the Legislature on St. Francis can help identify flaws in the state's contracting process and options for remedying them.
Floor debate at the State Capitol on Monday centered on whether the Legislature's Executive Board will show appropriate resolve and independent-mindedness in approving subpoenas to compel testimony or information release from the executive branch. Speaker Mike Hilgers and Sen. Dan Hughes, chairman of the Executive Board, both insisted that the board would fulfill that duty.
It's vital that the Executive Board show proper commitment. With support from that board, investigative committees can carry out valuable work. Experience proves it.
Consider the Legislature's 2011 investigation into problems at the Beatrice State Developmental Center for disabled Nebraskans. The state ultimately disciplined nine employees after the legislative panel found that workers had choked, hit and pushed center residents. The committee also found that the state was paying for partially filled community facilities as if they were completely full, adding major unnecessary costs to the state budget.
Such investigations must be conducted professionally, with a responsible focus on fact-finding, not scoring political points. This is one more example of how the Nebraska Legislature should draw on its nonpartisan tradition rather than following the example of Congress, where lawmakers' partisan tactics and preening to the party base sow public cynicism.
The guiding star for the Legislature's investigations must be the public interest, not party loyalty. This week, state senators pledged to show such responsibility. Nebraskans will be watching to see if they meet that important obligation.