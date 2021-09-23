Editorial: Legislature mustn't drag out its redistricting work into next year

Twice over the past week, factions in the Nebraska Legislature have demonstrated they have the numbers to stymie each other in their redistricting fights. The result: Stalemate over how to redraw the three U.S. House districts. Stalemate over how to reconfigure the 49 districts for the Legislature.

There’s only one way out of this bind: compromise. Serious, responsible compromise.

That’s a hard concession for many senators to make, regardless of party or ideology. Present-day politics urges lawmakers to “be a fighter.” Partisan politics presses hard for full victory.

But that way of thinking has led the Legislature down a cul-de-sac. True, the Census Bureau contributed greatly to this problem by not releasing final figures till August. Nebraska lawmakers have had to compress their redistricting duties into mere weeks, in contrast to the months their predecessors had in past decades.