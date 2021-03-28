Editorial: Legislature should stand up to the governor, move forward with OPS initiative

Cooperation and goodwill are essential elements to achieve progress in Nebraska. That positive spirit has enabled sensible steps in recent years to help the Omaha Public Schools to begin addressing the huge challenges it faces in meeting its unfunded liabilities for OPS employee pensions.

An unexpected effort last week by Gov. Pete Ricketts to kill a current proposal involving the OPS pension fund violates that constructive spirit and needlessly threatens continued progress. The administration is raising a false claim — that Nebraskans statewide will be at risk of taking on the OPS financial liabilities if management of the OPS fund is transferred to the state.

Such a misleading claim is contradicted by the entire history of this issue. For years, every time the State of Nebraska has taken any action in regard to the OPS pension system, lawmakers in committee and in floor debate have been unanimous in stating, clearly and emphatically, that Nebraskans statewide must not take on any of the OPS pension liabilities. That is a crucial, common-sense stance the Legislature has rightly adopted throughout the past five years.

State senators emphasized that point in 2016 when the Legislature voted overwhelmingly to transfer investment authority from the OPS pension board to the state investment council. The governor signed the measure into state law.