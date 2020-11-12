Editorial: Let concerns be heard, but the election outcome is clear

It is one thing to pursue legitimate legal questions. It is another to willfully damage confidence in the foundation of our system of government.

Our election system is a marvel. Each of the nation’s 3,141 counties tabulates its votes and reports them to the chief election officer of their state, whose office reports statewide totals. We had record turnout this year — which we want — and record mail-in voting because of pandemic safety concerns. Mail-in votes are legal in some form in every state, including five states that have long conducted elections by mail only, with no evidence of fraud.

The big turnout and record mail-in votes slowed counting, particularly in the most populous counties. In some states, including Michigan and Pennsylvania, where Trump showed early leads, absentee votes, most heavily used by Democrats, were counted last. In Michigan, for example, 1.5 million votes were cast in just two metro Detroit counties, compared with 950,000 for all of Nebraska. It took longer to count them, but as former President George W. Bush said in a statement congratulating Biden, “The American people can have confidence that this election was fundamentally fair, its integrity will be upheld, and its outcome is clear.”

It is time to move forward with American history.

Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.