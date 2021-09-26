Editorial: Let's build community trust for Omaha's needed library transformation

Omaha is at a moment of landmark opportunity for its public library system. Our community must learn from the rancor that erupted last week over the future path for Omaha libraries. The philanthropic group Heritage Services must acknowledge that a top-down approach sows public mistrust and must be avoided. Omahans devoted to our library system must work past their suspicion and join in the effort for constructive change.

We need community dialogue and consensus-building. This is the only way Omaha can achieve the transformative progress we need in our public library system.

We live in an era when increasingly sophisticated technology is transforming our society in far-ranging ways, and community expectations for libraries continue to evolve. Yet many of Omaha’s library facilities lack the capability, or even the building design, to fully meet those challenges.

They also lack the needed staffing and funding. Our library system has long been woefully underfunded — at a per capita rate that’s just half the national average.

In short, Omaha must take major steps to strengthen its library system — and in some important regards transform it — so it has the staff, facilities, strategies and technological versatility to meet 21st century needs.