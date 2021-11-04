Editorial: Let's build on creative educational outreach to Omaha-area students

What is one of Omaha’s most powerful tools for strengthening our area’s future? Well-designed, well-funded programs that extend educational opportunity for Omaha youths.

Our area is fortunate that so many individuals and organizations have devoted tremendous time and resources to major educational outreach to students. A complete listing would take up much of today’s newspaper, but a brief sampling can include the Avenue Scholars mentorship initiative for disadvantaged youths; efforts, such as Million Girls Moonshot, to help girls learn about STEM fields; a wide range of scholarships, including the Scott Scholars and the Goodrich Scholars; and the longstanding partnership between Metropolitan Community College and the University of Nebraska at Omaha to facilitate students’ transfer from Metro to UNO.

It’s imperative that Omaha-area institutions and sponsors remain creative in exploring new possibilities for such outreach and support. One such effort is the new STEM Community Platform, an online site that connects students with a wide range of tech-focused internships and resources and is supported by a broad set of Nebraska businesses and institutions. Julie Sigmon provides details in a Midlands Voices essay today.