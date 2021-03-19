Editorial: Let's develop a cooperative state plan to tackle Nebraska's climate challenges

If any state has strong, convincing grounds to develop and implement its own comprehensive strategy to deal with climate change, it's Nebraska.

Consider three key factors for our state:

• Ag sector strength. Climate obviously has far-ranging effects on agricultural production. Nebraska's ag commodities, raised on the state's 45,700 farms and ranches, generate some $21.4 billion in cash receipts annually. The state's sprawling Sand Hills and other rural areas are home to 6.8 million head of cattle. Nebraska's ag sector depends on strong access to overseas markets, and the state's $5.8 billion in farm exports spurs an additional $7.4 billion in economy activity for the state. Farm production connects to a broad network of related activity, including farm equipment sales, bank financing and retail consumer demand for communities.

• World-class research capability. The University of Nebraska-Lincoln is home to some of the country's most knowledgeable experts on climate science and its wide-ranging connections to agriculture and natural resources management. These experts are found at UNL's Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources and in the university's Department of Earth and Atmospheric Sciences.