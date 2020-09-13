Editorial: Let's hold to sound practices to prevent greater spread of the virus

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Omaha World-Herald, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Iowa State University had planned to welcome 25,000 fans to Saturday’s football opener in Ames against a Louisiana team. But come game time, the stadium was empty except for the two teams. That’s because the burst of new coronavirus cases in Ames since the opening of school spurred a public backlash against filling the stadium, and university officials bowed to the calls.

Have no doubt, failure to follow responsible protective measures in the face of the virus crisis can have major consequences. Consider the example of college towns hard hit in recent weeks.

Ames and Iowa City, home to the University of Iowa, stood among the U.S. cities with the greatest surge in COVID cases, a New York Times analysis found. A considerable number of UI instructors and students called in sick on Sept. 2 in protest of in-person classes.

Omaha and Lincoln haven’t see a problem on that scale so far, but the concern is real. University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green last week suspended six fraternities for ignoring public health protocols.