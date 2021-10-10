Editorial: Let's make the most of this opportunity to strengthen Omaha's library system

The information-sharing is a two-way process, with helpful information provided by the library system to the public. The Omaha library board has detailed information online about the library system’s facilities needs. A wide-ranging analysis in 2017, available at the webpage, describes conditions at individual facilities and analyzes long-term needs. The library board incorporated the findings into its current strategic plan.

Maximize the community benefits. Libraries are a vital community asset extending across the breadth of Omaha and serve any resident, regardless of income. Such accessibility is one of the most important and praiseworthy aspects of public libraries. At the same time, Omaha’s library system faces significant challenges. Some buildings are aging or poorly designed for modern needs. Many of our libraries need up-to-date technology. Our city continues to grow in population, and library planning must include forward-looking ideas for new construction or renovation. The 2017 analysis, for example, said that if the library system is to meet the growing need, it must expand its space by 163,000 square feet by 2030 and 204,000 square feet by 2040.

All these efforts require strong analysis, coordinated planning and robust financial support.