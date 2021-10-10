Editorial: Let's make the most of this opportunity to strengthen Omaha's library system

An opportunity of immense importance is opening up to strengthen Omaha’s library system. If Omahans come together in constructive dialogue and cooperation, this community effort can achieve landmark success.
Important ingredients are in place for progress. The Omaha Public Library system is holding public forums to gather community input. The library board is emphasizing the need for public input and openness in the process. Omaha’s philanthropic community is set to contribute significant sums. (Omaha’s library system is funded at a per capita rate that’s just half the national average.)
Through dialogue and information-sharing, Omahans must strive to find a common vision. The library initiative’s success depends on trust-building, transparency and consensus-building. Here are key guideposts.
Make it a constructive process. Omahans, step forward this month to share your views, either at the public meeting or online. Library leaders, listen carefully, take note of residents’ wide-ranging needs, incorporate worthwhile suggestions and keep the process transparent. Heritage Services, promote trust-building by showing a new willingness to hear and incorporate public input.
A webpage at the Omaha Public Library website includes information on the remaining public forums for this month. The page also provides a link Omahans can use to express their views online regarding library needs.
The information-sharing is a two-way process, with helpful information provided by the library system to the public. The Omaha library board has detailed information online about the library system’s facilities needs. A wide-ranging analysis in 2017, available at the webpage, describes conditions at individual facilities and analyzes long-term needs. The library board incorporated the findings into its current strategic plan.
Maximize the community benefits. Libraries are a vital community asset extending across the breadth of Omaha and serve any resident, regardless of income. Such accessibility is one of the most important and praiseworthy aspects of public libraries. At the same time, Omaha’s library system faces significant challenges. Some buildings are aging or poorly designed for modern needs. Many of our libraries need up-to-date technology. Our city continues to grow in population, and library planning must include forward-looking ideas for new construction or renovation. The 2017 analysis, for example, said that if the library system is to meet the growing need, it must expand its space by 163,000 square feet by 2030 and 204,000 square feet by 2040.
All these efforts require strong analysis, coordinated planning and robust financial support.
Expand digital access throughout the city. Omaha, like most U.S. cities, suffers from a lack of up-to-date digital access for a significant part of its population. The COVID emergency underscored that reality, showing that many households in Omaha lack access to the internet, to adequate broadband or to computer software needed for schoolwork or other needs. Libraries can be a powerful tool to address this need, and this library planning initiative sets the stage for major progress across the city. The Do Space facility in Omaha provides worthy examples of how to address these needs, with its wide-ranging programs that provide instruction in computer basics on up to sophisticated instruction in 3-D printing and other advanced applications. It’s fitting that Rachel Stavick, the Do Space executive director, is part of the library planning process.
Continuity and change. Many traditional aspects of Omaha’s libraries remain relevant and will continue. The age-old demand for books — to hold that copy of “Where The Wild Things Are” or “My Ántonia” right in one’s hand — remains powerful and enormously appealing. To browse leisurely, to sit quietly and savor a book — those experiences will continue in Omaha. At the same time, libraries are changing. They have been for decades, incorporating building designs and technology that improve the consumer experience and strengthen operational efficiency. Such needed adaption will be a central part of Omaha library planning. Some libraries will change in appearance. Some will need to be rebuilt. New locations will be studied.
A key point of discussion and debate will be the W. Dale Clark Library. The 2017 study described the facility as “inefficient and underutilized.” Current estimates are that replacing the building’s two elevator shafts (renovation isn’t a viable option) would cost $2 million and rewiring the building would involve a $500,000 expense. The study, updated in 2018, called for a new 30,000-square-foot branch downtown and construction on Dodge between 72nd and 90th Streets of a 140,000-square-foot central library that would provide traditional library services, house major archival materials and serve as a research facility. The library also would feature “a children’s area and teen space, an auditorium for large programs, meeting/classrooms, a creativity/imagination space, innovation center and computer lab.”