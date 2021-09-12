Editorial: Let's pursue the right vision to raise Omaha libraries to the next level

Omahans — early on — understood the community importance of a public library. The Omaha Library Association was formed in the 1850s. The city began library services in 1872 and five years later created the library board, giving it taxing authority to carry out its important mission.
Generations have passed, but the Omaha Public Library endures as an invaluable community resource. With more than 277,000 registered users, our city’s library system now encompasses 12 facilities across the city. Omaha libraries are open to all residents across all backgrounds. Every child, regardless of financial status, has the same opportunity to enjoy “Charlotte’s Web” or “Where The Wild Things Are.”
At the same time, libraries must evolve as needed to meet changing public needs as well as the 21st century’s technological leaps forward. City leaders also must decide on renovations or new construction as existing facilities age.
For all these reasons, Omaha stands at a point of momentous decision-making about the strategic direction of its library system. World-Herald reporting recently looked at the main considerations. Here are some of the central guideposts as the city moves forward:
In-person services. Some things never change: Even in this age of astounding technological advancements, many Omahans, young or old, still want to hold that book in their hand. Omaha libraries must make technological adaptions on various fronts, for sure, but the familiar in-person services must remain part of the mix. Many people rightly expect it. At this point, it continues as a central part of library service.
Technological modernization. At the same time, libraries are of course changing, as the experiences in Omaha-area schools have readily shown for years. Modern technology is evolving in far-reaching ways, creating new opportunities for patrons and new expectations from them. Omaha fortunately has a fine example of a forward-looking technology vision in privately run Do Space at the crossroads of 72nd and Dodge. Do Space, the nation’s first technology library, offers free access to ultrafast internet, computer software and devices such as 3D printers and computer-assisted laser cutters. Patrons can take classes on coding and digital literacy. Rebecca Stavik, Do Space’s CEO, is a librarian with a notable digital vision. Do Space can provide a key example along multiple dimensions as Omaha leaders think through the many opportunities for technological evolution in the library system.
W. Dale Clark Library. Library officials have long noted challenges involving the massive downtown structure, which opened in 1977. The structure is too big and expensive to maintain and requires costly renovations. The building has WiFi dead spots and its layout can’t provide the kinds of community programming libraries now place as priorities. Omaha continues to be a growing city — to the west — and it needs a more centrally located main library and a smaller branch for the growing population downtown. Opening the vast space the library now occupies to well-planned redevelopment would complement the ambitious set of downtown/riverfront renovations intended to create a host of new community opportunities.
Heritage Services. Omaha is a national leader in demonstrating the value of public-private partnerships. The philanthropic group Heritage Services is exploring ways to support a transformative library plan, though at this point matters are only in preliminary stages. Heritage Services is known for asserting itself strongly in directing its community projects, but in this instance, it’s vital for Omaha’s large-scale philanthropists to be receptive to strong community input. The signaling so far from the donors in that regard is encouraging.
Library services are one of Omaha’s oldest and most valued public amenities. Let’s get this library transformation right, providing the vision that lifts our libraries to the next level and well serves the generations ahead.