Editorial: Let's pursue the right vision to raise Omaha libraries to the next level

In-person services. Some things never change: Even in this age of astounding technological advancements, many Omahans, young or old, still want to hold that book in their hand. Omaha libraries must make technological adaptions on various fronts, for sure, but the familiar in-person services must remain part of the mix. Many people rightly expect it. At this point, it continues as a central part of library service.

Technological modernization. At the same time, libraries are of course changing, as the experiences in Omaha-area schools have readily shown for years. Modern technology is evolving in far-reaching ways, creating new opportunities for patrons and new expectations from them. Omaha fortunately has a fine example of a forward-looking technology vision in privately run Do Space at the crossroads of 72nd and Dodge. Do Space, the nation’s first technology library, offers free access to ultrafast internet, computer software and devices such as 3D printers and computer-assisted laser cutters. Patrons can take classes on coding and digital literacy. Rebecca Stavik, Do Space’s CEO, is a librarian with a notable digital vision. Do Space can provide a key example along multiple dimensions as Omaha leaders think through the many opportunities for technological evolution in the library system.