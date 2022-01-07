Editorial: Let's remember what we were supposed to learn in kindergarten

Folks, what’s wrong with us?

Educators are caring professionals who spend hours a day with our children working to teach them and keep them safe. They are our neighbors. Let’s treat them decently — like we should have learned in kindergarten. Stop being babies insisting on getting your way or thinking that everyone else should believe what you believe. The world has never worked that way.

Everyone wants kids to be in school rather than trying to learn remotely. We’ve seen the consequences of remote learning in lower test scores and mental health issues.

School districts’ leaders are struggling to find the best options amid waves of a grinding pandemic that leaves us only unpleasant choices. More districts are likely to adopt mask rules again — Ralston followed Westside by requiring masks.

They are making judgments, as we all must do in many areas of life.

How about if we grow the heck up and live with those decisions — even if we disagree — for the simple sake of human decency and civility?