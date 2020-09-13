Editorial: Let's save lives, get your flu shot -- and soon

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Omaha World-Herald, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It’s time to roll up your sleeve, Nebraska. Flu season is just around the corner and getting your annual shot in the arm is critical this year.

According to a report from The World-Herald’s Julie Anderson, doctors are encouraging everyone to get vaccinated now, don’t wait.

It’s hard to predict how bad the flu season will hit but we can all do our part to minimize the possible “twindemic” of both COVID-19 and influenza. Experts are hopeful that the steps we have been taking — social distancing, mask wearing and hand washing — will subdue the spread of the flu virus and keep the health care systems from being overrun.

The influenza virus may not be as scary as the coronavirus, but it still kills thousands of people every year. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention predicted that up 740,000 people would be hospitalized and up to 62,000 people would die from flu last season. That’s a huge burden to the health care system that is still dealing with thousands of COVID patients. While the flu shot doesn’t protect you 100% from catching the nasty bug, it can lessen the symptoms and decrease the need for medical care.