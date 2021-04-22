Editorial: Let's seize opportunity for racial progress in wake of Chauvin verdict

The jury has found Derek Chauvin guilty, and it’s reassuring to see the breadth of agreement, including from law enforcement, that the former Minneapolis police officer’s killing of George Floyd was beyond the pale.

But the Chauvin matter is only one case, and it involved an officer’s actions captured on excruciating video that were so repellent and glaring that their criminality couldn’t be denied. This case, by itself, won’t bring about the needed systemic transformation the nation needs to effectively curb police abuses, achieve constructive police relations with minority communities and bring about substantive reform so that Americans of color have confidence in the fairness of the criminal justice system.

The welcome calls for racial progress from so many Americans in the wake of the Chauvin verdict offer an important opportunity. But words will not be enough. Time and again over the decades, our society has offered promises of needed change on these matters, but without delivering that change.

Action — collaborative, constructive, wide-ranging and sustained — must follow this week’s verdict. Otherwise, the broader hopes raised by the Chauvin verdict will remain unrealized.