Editorial: Let's seize the opportunity to boost affordable housing in Nebraska

Arganbright described housing as “a critical component of workforce attraction.”

Expansion of the local tax base. Increasing the housing supply means more taxpayers, which spreads the property tax base across more households.

Freeing up existing affordable housing. Senior-age residents occupy a large portion of current affordable housing stock, Mesner said. If a community provides more housing options for seniors — such as through duplex or multiplex senior housing — they can then sell their existing home, opening up affordable housing opportunities for others in the community.

“It’s like getting two for the price of one,” Mesner said.

Rural community viability. When a rural community’s supply of affordable housing dwindles, that threatens the town’s ability to survive.

A sense of community. Mesner cited a common pattern: A new arrival, such as a first-year teacher, works in the community but, due to the lack of housing, must live outside the district in a larger community. This situation hinders the teacher’s ability to develop a strong sense of the community being served. In many cases, the teacher will eventually leave for a teaching opportunity elsewhere.