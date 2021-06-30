Editorial: Let's show proper concern for safety and neighborly respect in handling fireworks

COVID did not stop Omaha-area residents from celebrating the July 4 holiday last year. That’s terrific. But the virus also did not prevent many area residents from irresponsible fireworks use — in some cases even putting themselves and others at risk of physical harm.

This year, let’s strive to do far better.

Consider the 2020 history: Fireworks-related complaints to Omaha Police were up some 30% last June and July compared with pre-COVID 2019. The complaints topped a whopping 1,800 instances. Worst of all, Omaha-area hospitals reported about 60 fireworks-related injuries.

Some residents set off the bangs and kabooms far into the night, well past a sensible cut-off point. Many shrugged off their responsibility to clean up their fireworks litter once their noisy fun had ended. Such negligence and disrespect spoil the holiday season for neighbors.

In Omaha, the city rightly requires that an individual be at least 16 years old to discharge fireworks. Minors aged 12 to 15 can use fireworks only if supervised by an adult 19 or older. The State Fire Marshal’s Office offers sound advice: Keep children away from fireworks. Do not alter fireworks in any way. Light fireworks one at a time, on the ground, in a fire-resistant area.