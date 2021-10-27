Editorial: Let's stand up to pettiness and radicalism and uphold a sound political culture

The lynching threat came in an anonymous voicemail message Wilburn received at home on Oct. 9. The next day, a caller left a voicemail that included a racial epithet, and Wilburn’s state legislative account received a profanity-laden email that included the racist term. Police are investigating the messages.

Some might argue that these are the actions of only one or a few hate-filled individuals, so there’s no need to exaggerate the magnitude of concern. The point, though, is that our country’s current political climate, with its incessant anger and paranoia, makes radical individuals increasingly comfortable with pushing the envelope in regard to what they can say and do.

A large portion of Americans, at opposite ends of the political spectrum, view those who disagree with them with deep suspicion that curdles into contempt and alarm. They see disagreement with their beliefs as a direct threat to the country. Given today’s No Boundaries political culture, that kind of thinking can lead a person down a dangerous mental corridor. They begin to see political opponents as outright enemies who must be reviled and stopped.