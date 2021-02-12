Editorial: Let's understand COVID's harm to schools so we can address the problems

COVID has complicated life in countless ways over the past year. One of the most lamentable harms is the negative effect on education. A recent World-Herald examination analyzed the Nebraska data and identified some of the main learning losses.
The greatest the understanding of the specific academic harm, the better the likelihood that our schools can address it effectively. As educators appreciate, tackling these challenges will be a multiyear effort.
This challenge is, of course, by no means limited to Nebraska. It’s a global problem with which educators, students and parents are struggling worldwide.
World-Herald reporters studied academic data from 43 Nebraska school districts. One key finding: COVID complications have undercut achievement in math. This problem generally was universal, affecting districts of all sizes, urban and rural.
Course failure also has increased during the pandemic regardless of which learning mode students used, the data indicate. In Omaha Public Schools, the percentage of high schoolers failing two or more courses has increased from 19.2% pre-COVID to 34% now. That involves about 5,100 OPS high schoolers.
For OPS middle schoolers using remote learning, the two-course fail rate was 38.3%.
Failing two courses can complicate a high school senior’s ability to graduate. At the elementary and middle school level, the problem can indicate a significant academic gap to be addressed.
Melissa Comine, OPS’s chief academic officer, underlines the importance of these findings.
“The data is compelling,” she says. “It’s a call to action.”
The response must, of course, be multipronged. For the immediate future, adequate health protections for students, educators and staff remain imperative. So does helping seniors meet their needs in order to graduate. Longer-range responses, as the nation hopefully moves beyond the pandemic, will involve multiyear support to help students close learning gaps that began in their elementary or middle school years during the COVID era.
Mental health needs also must receive considerable attention. School can be a stressful experience for some students in any case, and for many, COVID unfortunately has increased that emotional burden. And the pandemic has disrupted the school experience for all children. Just one example: Lunchtime at school traditionally has been a daily occasion for relaxation and fellowship among students. But in many schools, COVID-related health protocols mean lunchtime is more of a solitary experience.
Teen suicide is the second-leading cause of death for Nebraska young people, and school personnel are on the front line of helping monitor teens’ emotional well-being. Nebraska has done fine work over the past decade or so in training educators to check for warning signs. That training must continue as our schools welcome new personnel. The Legislature would do well to give serious focus on a current proposal to fund a statewide helpline intended to supporting young people in mental health crisis.
No one denies the magnitude of the challenge facing our schools in the COVID era. By understanding the details of the problem, Nebraska has an important opportunity to shore up our children’s educational foundation to be as strong as it can possibly be.