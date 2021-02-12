Editorial: Let's understand COVID's harm to schools so we can address the problems

For OPS middle schoolers using remote learning, the two-course fail rate was 38.3%.

Failing two courses can complicate a high school senior’s ability to graduate. At the elementary and middle school level, the problem can indicate a significant academic gap to be addressed.

Melissa Comine, OPS’s chief academic officer, underlines the importance of these findings.

“The data is compelling,” she says. “It’s a call to action.”

The response must, of course, be multipronged. For the immediate future, adequate health protections for students, educators and staff remain imperative. So does helping seniors meet their needs in order to graduate. Longer-range responses, as the nation hopefully moves beyond the pandemic, will involve multiyear support to help students close learning gaps that began in their elementary or middle school years during the COVID era.