Editorial: Let's work to maximize the benefits from Omaha's recycling program

Omaha’s launch of new trash and recycling carts opens up a promising new possibility — an opportunity to greatly boost the volume of material we recycle. Let’s make the most of this chance for progress for our community.

Raleigh, North Carolina — a city of Omaha’s same general size — increased its recycling volume by 56% over four years after making a similar switch, The World-Herald reported. The increase achieved in Sarasota, Florida: some 70%.

Omaha surely can join such cities in lifting its recycling efforts to a higher level. With the new bins and collection contract, our city ought to be able to save nearly 10,000 tons of materials for recycling instead of sending, the nonprofit Recycling Partnership estimates. That’s a worthy goal for our community.

Some Omahans are taking things a step further. They’ve found that they can divert a surprisingly high volume of plastic items — candy wrappers, potato chip bags, grocery bags, Styrofoam coffee cups — by using special orange Hefty Energy bags.