Editorial: Local foundations are helping Nebraska communities secure their future

One of the wisest investments a Nebraskan can make is in his or her own community. That homegrown support helps position a village, town or city for a stronger future. The latest analysis from the Nebraska Community Foundation explains this important opportunity in coming years for communities across our state.

Over the next 10 years, Nebraska households will transfer about $100 billion in assets — real estate, securities, retirement accounts and other assets — to the next generation. If only a small portion of those resources is dedicated to local needs, tremendous progress comes within reach for communities.

This local investment enables community foundations, in rural areas as well as urban ones, to pursue a range of worthwhile projects of long-term importance. Nebraskans are demonstrating impressive creativity in directing local resources toward projects of major civic value. Here are just a few examples:

The foundation in Hyannis supports multiple projects including ongoing improvements to the Grant County Fairgrounds, maintenance and renovation of school buildings, and promotion of the fine arts and fine arts education in the Sandhills.