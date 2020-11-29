Editorial: Local qualify of life puts Offutt in contention for Space Command

“In my 16 assignments and as a five-time commander,” Bacon said, “I can say with total confidence that the people and businesses around Offutt are the most welcoming and supportive I’ve ever seen. I loved being the base commander, and one of the key reasons was the great community I got to partner with.”

Offutt is already one of Nebraska’s largest employers, and if this new command is secured, the benefits will grow even greater. At present, Offutt has around 8,000 military and civilian personnel, with nearly 32,000 military, civilians, contractors, dependents and retirees in the area. The base’s annual overall economic impact approaches $2.7 billion.

Placement of the Space Command here would mean adding 1,400 people, with an investment of some $1 billion to $2 billion for base construction, giving a major shot in the arm to the local economy.