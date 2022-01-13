Editorial: Make voter fraud a felony in the rare cases it occurs

“I choose to believe in the integrity of our election system,” Briese said.

So do we — and good for Briese. It’s important for our leaders to speak up about the integrity of our institutions in an era when everything from the FBI to school boards are under assault.

How big a problem is voter fraud in reality?

Tiny.

The Heritage Foundation keeps a database of cases that the conservative think tank cites as evidence of the “existence and effect” of voter fraud and to argue against expanded voting by mail. While not meant to be comprehensive, Heritage has maintained the database for several years and actively solicits entries.

It shows 1,340 “proven instances of voter fraud” and 1,152 convictions, mostly from this century but with an odd North Carolina case thrown in from the 1980s. That’s out of more than 3 billion votes cast in federal elections in the time covered, plus billions more votes in state and local elections. In other words, voter fraud is a crime of infinitesimal proportions.