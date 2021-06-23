Editorial: Manufactured outrage over critical race theory represents our sickened politics

The debate over critical race theory is best viewed not as a serious discussion of how we should deal with racial issues, but as a case study of what’s wrong with U.S. politics.

Critical race theory, until last year a little-known academic concept, is uncomfortable for many White people. It argues that racism is not merely a character flaw of some individuals, but is embedded in our present laws, policies and social assumptions, harmful residue of an unenlightened past.

An example: North Omaha, like many historically Black neighborhoods, suffers serious poverty. It doesn’t take an academician steeped in critical race theory to grasp that this is a legacy of redlining, which was an official U.S. government policy started in the New Deal era.

The federally funded Home Owners Loan Corp. had assessors rate neighborhoods on factors including the “threat of infiltration of foreign-born, negro, or lower grade population.” The agency then literally drew red lines around neighborhoods it deemed as risky and unfit for investment.

In Omaha, the red lines were drawn around the core of North Omaha and two areas in South Omaha.