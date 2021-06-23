Editorial: Manufactured outrage over critical race theory represents our sickened politics

The debate over critical race theory is best viewed not as a serious discussion of how we should deal with racial issues, but as a case study of what’s wrong with U.S. politics.
Critical race theory, until last year a little-known academic concept, is uncomfortable for many White people. It argues that racism is not merely a character flaw of some individuals, but is embedded in our present laws, policies and social assumptions, harmful residue of an unenlightened past.
An example: North Omaha, like many historically Black neighborhoods, suffers serious poverty. It doesn’t take an academician steeped in critical race theory to grasp that this is a legacy of redlining, which was an official U.S. government policy started in the New Deal era.
The federally funded Home Owners Loan Corp. had assessors rate neighborhoods on factors including the “threat of infiltration of foreign-born, negro, or lower grade population.” The agency then literally drew red lines around neighborhoods it deemed as risky and unfit for investment.
In Omaha, the red lines were drawn around the core of North Omaha and two areas in South Omaha.
The practice, from the 1930s until 1968, deprived the areas of investment and residents of homeownership and other opportunities. Restrictive covenants in other parts of the city made it difficult to impossible for people of color to buy elsewhere. The institutional and legal barriers to wealth accumulation for these descendants of slaves affect their children and grandchildren today just as surely as longtime family wealth confers advantages on those folks’ children and grandchildren.
Redlining and other overtly discriminatory policies of the past unquestionably affect our city now. Like all matters involving America’s fraught racial history and relations, any remedy demands sincere and sustained public and private effort.
The urgency to build a more just and equal society hit Americans in the face once again last summer after the murder of George Floyd sparked outrage across the country.
Businesses and schools were among organizations that vowed change, with many offering or requiring types of unconscious bias and anti-racism training. That can be extremely challenging — and some of the training can be poorly done.
Kimberlé Crenshaw, a law professor at UCLA and Columbia University who’s credited with coining the term critical race theory, has seen that. She told the New Yorker, “I’ve been witness to trainings that I thought, Ennnnnh, not quite sure that’s the way I would approach it. To be honest, sometimes people want a shortcut. They want the one- to two-hour training that will solve the problem. And it will not solve the problem. And sometimes it creates a backlash.”
Yes.
As some post-Floyd protests turned violent and pushes to reform policing adopted the ill-conceived name “defund the police,” that backlash grew.
Enter Seattle journalist and failed City Council candidate Christopher Rufo. After he wrote about Seattle’s anti-bias training, he began hearing from people offended by training required of them.
Rufo saw political opportunity, and by September, he was on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show.
“It’s absolutely astonishing how critical race theory has pervaded every aspect of the federal government,” he told Carlson’s millions of viewers. “Conservatives need to wake up. This is an existential threat to the United States.” He called on then-President Donald Trump to issue an executive order “to abolish critical-race-theory training from the federal government.”
Trump did — with Rufo helping write the order. Just since March, Fox News has mentioned critical race theory 1,300 times, and several states have introduced, and some have passed, laws barring the teaching of critical race theory in schools.
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts has joined the chorus of opposition — ironically noting that “the American founding is based on the idea ‘that all men are created equal,’ ” when, of course, Black people were originally excluded. Conservatives in Omaha accused the Buffett Early Childhood Institute of indoctrinating teachers into CRT — which the institute denies.
What this accomplishes, without adequately defining critical race theory, is to cast a chilling shadow on any discussion of race.
The backlash validates those who think America doesn’t need to examine its legacy and creates a political weapon to push back against change that business leaders and many law enforcers recognize is needed.
Modern American politics, conducted in narrow ideological lanes, draws lines around reason and blocks progress as surely as redlining locked in urban poverty. We need real work here, not manufactured outrage.