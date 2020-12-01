Editorial: Mayoral recalls must be based on malfeasance, not policy differences

A recall effort has started in Lincoln against Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and four City Council members over the city government’s directed health measures plus the council’s expedited installation of a new Lincoln-Lancaster health director. In other words, the recall is based on policy differences.

That’s an insufficient standard for launching a campaign to remove elected officials from office.

Public officials absolutely should be subject to rigorous scrutiny and criticism by constituents, but the recall power must be resorted to only in cases of malfeasance. Otherwise, critics will likely resort to it too readily, sowing further discord and eroding the importance of elections.

Today’s overheated social media climate in particular heightens the temptation to mount recalls based on disagreements over policy.

We made these points in the past when we opposed policy-focused recalls against then-Mayor Jim Suttle, a Democrat, in 2011 and against Mayor Jean Stothert, a Republican, last year.

In addition, recall efforts come with costs. Putting all five recall efforts on the ballot in Lincoln would require public spending of $275,000 to $325,000.