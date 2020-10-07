Editorial: McKinney, Day, Snow, Pahls, Sanders are strong candidates

The Nebraska Legislature will face a range of challenges when its new session starts in January. The budget situation faces uncertainties. Lawmakers will debate complex issues involving racial equity, police issues and criminal justice. The ideological divide remains wide among senators, complicating efforts to find consensus. And redistricting will likely lead to partisan sparring.

It’s vital, then, that voters send capable Nebraskans to serve in the state’s lawmaking body. Below, we offer recommendations on some Omaha-area election contests for the Legislature. As we note, voters in some districts are fortunate to be able to choose between two quite capable candidates.

» Terrell McKinney, District 11. Term limits are pushing out longtime State Sen. Ernie Chambers, and it’s important that this North Omaha district have strong representation at the State Capitol. Having an energetic advocate for North Omaha is especially needed since attention has rightly begun to focus this year on strategies to achieve racial justice and economic development in minority communities. In our interviews, McKinney demonstrated far greater energy and study of key issues than his opponent, longtime public figure Fred Conley.