Editorial: McKinney, Day, Snow, Pahls, Sanders are strong candidates

The Nebraska Legislature will face a range of challenges when its new session starts in January. The budget situation faces uncertainties. Lawmakers will debate complex issues involving racial equity, police issues and criminal justice. The ideological divide remains wide among senators, complicating efforts to find consensus. And redistricting will likely lead to partisan sparring.
It’s vital, then, that voters send capable Nebraskans to serve in the state’s lawmaking body. Below, we offer recommendations on some Omaha-area election contests for the Legislature. As we note, voters in some districts are fortunate to be able to choose between two quite capable candidates.
» Terrell McKinney, District 11. Term limits are pushing out longtime State Sen. Ernie Chambers, and it’s important that this North Omaha district have strong representation at the State Capitol. Having an energetic advocate for North Omaha is especially needed since attention has rightly begun to focus this year on strategies to achieve racial justice and economic development in minority communities. In our interviews, McKinney demonstrated far greater energy and study of key issues than his opponent, longtime public figure Fred Conley.
McKinney, has coached wrestling at Omaha North High School, has focused on community hunger issues for the Nebraska Appleseed advocacy group and is studying law at Creighton. He knows North Omaha well and speaks knowledgeably on issues such as juvenile justice, education and housing. McKinney stands out for his keen attention to economic development concerns. He displays the capability and temperament to be an energetic representative for North Omaha residents at a time when issues of racial fairness are set to receive increased, appropriate attention from the Legislature.
» Jen Day, District 49. Residents of this Sarpy County district have an important opportunity to send a thoughtful, energetic representative to the Legislature with the election of Jen Day. Day, a small business owner, has approached her campaign with impressive seriousness and study. She is a level-headed Nebraskan who has devoted great energy to understanding the processes and culture of the Legislature. She expresses balanced views on a range of issues. She is an enthusiastic, informed advocate for the area’s school districts and underscores the importance of small businesses to Nebraska’s economy.
Day identifies one of the Legislature’s central problems when she says more senators must work to encourage consensus-building so Nebraska can address key issues.
The appointed incumbent, State Sen. Andrew La Grone, is knowledgeable on legal issues and legislative processes, but it’s disappointing that he sticks closely to a narrow set of talking points and issues.
If elected by District 49 voters, Jen Day would be a serious-minded senator and a forceful champion for residents’ school districts.
» Marque Snow, District 9. This is a close contest in midtown Omaha between two impressive candidates; it’s a win no matter which candidate prevails. Snow, the president of the Omaha Public Schools board, speaks confidently and in detail about a wide range of Nebraska issues. He has devoted much energy to understanding legislative matters. Snow points to his OPS leadership in describing his ability to work constructively with others.
The other candidate in District 9 is John Cavanaugh, and his ability as a consensus-builder deserves respect. He understands the hard work necessary if the Legislature is to avoid stalemate on key issues.
The Legislature’s 2021 session will feature intensive study and debate on issues of racial justice and social opportunity. Snow shows that he can contribute well to senators’ understanding and to finding solutions.
» Rich Pahls, District 31. This is another contest that will be a win for the district no matter which of the two candidates prevails. Rich Pahls, who previously served two terms at the Legislature for District 31 in the Millard area, has subsequently served on the Omaha City Council, where he has shown notable energy and, above all, independent-mindedness. Pahls, who chaired the Legislature’s Banking Committee during his previous service in Lincoln, is an elected figure with considerable experience, including as principal at award-winning high schools.
The other candidate for District 31, Tim Royers, president of the Millard teachers union, demonstrates admirable leadership, energy and bridge-building skills. He has helped school district negotiations and discussions by promoting a constructive, adult-in-the-room mindset.
Pahls’ experience is, on balance, a key asset for him. His knowledge, confidence and strength can help keep state senators on track at a time when ideological warring and partisan skirmishing too often threaten to mire the Legislature in stalemate and rancor.
» Rita Sanders, District 45. This is another contest with qualified candidates. Rita Sanders showed impressive leadership skills and dedication as Bellevue’s mayor, and those qualities would serve this Bellevue district well if she is elected to serve as state senator. Sanders’ understanding of local government and proven ability to work with others to address complicated issues are essential skills for an effective state senator.
In these Nebraska Legislature contests, voters would be well served by supporting Terrell McKinney, Jen Day, Marque Snow, Rich Pahls and Rita Sanders.
